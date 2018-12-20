USPS first class and priority mail deadline Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thursday marks the first class and priority mail shipping deadline for the U.S. Postal Service, meaning the package is expected to arrive in one to three days, just in time for Christmas.
A USPS spokesperson said there’s a slight increase to more than 900 million packages that will be shipped and delivered this year.
Before you go to the post office make sure the address you’re mailing to is correct.
Double checking the zip code can can save you and the mail person time in the long run.
While you’re there expect lines to be long, so plan your time accordingly.
To speed things up you can use a self-service kiosk.
If you’re in Albany there’s one at the post office on Meredyth Drive.
If you’re in Valdosta there’s one at Inner Perimeter Road.
Lastly, it's important to be patient waiting to mail a package, but also for it to go through the delivery process and arrive at your family member or friend's doorstep.
Most stores in Southwest Georgia open between 8 and 8:30 a.m. weekdays.
And if you still haven’t finished your holiday shopping, the priority mail express shipping deadline is Saturday. Some post offices are still open then, but not all.
For more information check out the USPS website here.
