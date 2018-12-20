1,000 toys donated for toy giveaway

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Over a thousand toys were donated Wednesday in a toy drive for kids in the community.
Primadonna Beauty Shop, Jimmy Johns, B-Mo Family entertainment, and Alumni’s Bar and Grill teamed up to do this giveaway.
Dozens of kids showed up to claim a free toy or two.
We spoke with one of the organizers who says this is about more than giving away gifts.
“We figured that we could stand up and take a stand and show them that there are people out here who care and that can motivate them and encourage them to be better in their life,” said Jordan Floyd, a co-organizer of the event.
The giveaway took place at the Alumni’s Bar and Grill.
The barbershop next door also gave out free hair cuts to those kids.
