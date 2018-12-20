Tift Co. BoE names sole superintendent finalist

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - A sole finalist was named in the search for the next leader of Tift County Schools.
The Tift County Board of Education named Adam Hathaway as the sole finalist to serve as superintendent after current Superintendent Patrick Atwater retires.
Atwater announced plans to retire earlier this year after serving as superintendent for thirteen years.
Hathaway is the current superintendent of Schley County Schools.
A graduate of Clinch County High School, Hathaway joined the U.S. Army after graduation. He served in the 101st Airborne Division.
Hathaway has a bachelors and masters degree in English education from Valdosta State University. Hathaway also holds a specialist degree in educational leadership from VSU.
Hathaway has taught and coached in Cook, Berrien and Ben Hill counties and served in administrative roles in both White and Gilmer counties.
Hathaway’s wife, Heather, is also an educator, and they have two children, Archer and Sariah.
“My family and I are looking forward to becoming part of the Tift County community. I am excited about the future of Tift County Schools and can’t wait to officially become a Blue Devil,” Hathaway said.
Hathaway’s appointment will become final after a state law mandated 14-day public comment period has passed.
The school board plans to take official action in January.
