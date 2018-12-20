15 South GA children to get recognized on hit TV Show

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The children from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany will appear on “Inside the NBA” Thursday night.
Club CEO Marvin Laster said that it’s all part of the Hopes and Dreams campaign.
The club has a tree in the lobby with ornaments showcasing the children’s hopes and dreams for the future.
Laster said that it will be a special moment, not only for the 15 students, but the entire club.
“We are trying to bring the hopes and dreams of our members to life. This is just another great opportunity that the Boys & Girls Club of Albany is doing to make sure that the great future of all young people are realized," said Laster.
Laster said NBA stars will give the children Christmas gifts during the show.
