New Albany program offers fire safety, smoke detectors

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - In December alone, Georgia has had close to 20 house fires a day, according to the American Red Cross.
In Albany, the fire department has started two new programs to help prepare families for potential house fires.
The Albany Fire Department (AFD) is doing an initiative to give out smoke detectors across the community in two phases.
Phase one is for homes with people 65 and older, and phase two is for homes with children five and younger.
Sebon Burns, AFD deputy chief, said with fires happening as recently as this week, they want to encourage you to call in to the station to set up an appointment.
“Smoke alarm is the first line of defense. Once you hear that alarm, you get time to escape. A fire double in size every minute so every minute counts. So you hear the alarm, you escape unharmed,” said Burns.
Burns tells us those two age groups are more susceptible to die in a fire.
The limit is two detectors per home.
AFD officials are also starting a program to give out safety information in areas that have recently had a fire.
It’s called the “Fire Safety Blitz,” where 24 hours after a fire, firemen will go door to door in a two block radius from where the fire started, and talk with people.
“At that time, everyone is very aware of the dangers of a fire and it’s a good time to really talk about it, really while the iron is hot, while people really have it on their mind and are able to talk about it,” said Fire Chief Sedric Scott.
They will offer safety brochures, change the batteries in smoke detectors, and help you develop a plan for you and your family to have in the event of a fire.
To set up an appointment to have your smoke alarm installed, call the Albany Fire Department at (229) 431-3262.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.