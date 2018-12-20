Mobile market helps elderly, low-income families in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - People in one West Albany neighborhood said they are struggling to receive fresh food, but thanks to a mobile fresh market, farm fresh produce right is available right outside their doorsteps.
Flint River Fresh partnered with the Albany Housing Authority to give a solution to food deserts in the area.
On Thursday, the mobile farmers market was in West Albany where there is limited access to fresh food.
After a nearby supermarket closed in a West Albany community, people like Eva Marshall were out of options for fresh food.
“A lot of people in our area, the elderly community don’t have transportation, and we have to get what we can,” said Marshall.
Marshall came out to the mobile farmers market with Flint River Fresh and she didn’t have to travel far.
“I appreciate everybody help to do us like this in the elderly community," she said.
Fredando Jackson, also known as “Farmer Fredo,” brought out his best produce Thursday to send a message to buyers.
“People are familiar with the vegetable man that drives around with produce on the back of the truck and bringing it directly to people. We kind of lost the art of it a little bit so this is a reminder of that old way,” said Jackson.
Jackson said this operation is about more than setting up shop.
“Looking at Albany, the south side of Albany and as well as somewhere like the east side of downtown, there is no grocery store access, so until there becomes like an establishment of a grocery store moving in, that should not be a reason to hinder somebody for having access to fresh produce,” Jackson said.
Partnering with the Albany Housing Authority, Jackson pointed out, lends people like Marshall a helping hand.
“We want to make it easier for them to eat healthier, to kind of combat some of their issues or just give a better selection of food choices,” said Jackson.
Marshall said she sees herself coming back for more in the future.
“I thought this was real nice, and real convenient,” she said.
This was the fifth mobile farmers market this week, and they spread throughout the city.
Officials said they hope to increase this effort into more locations with higher concentrations.
