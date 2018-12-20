Mega Millions record $1.5B jackpot remains unclaimed after 2 months

(RNN) - Lottery fever came to an end in late October and one person had 1.537 billion reasons to be happy about it.
But nearly two months after a winning ticket was sold in a South Carolina convenience store, Mega Millions’ record jackpot remains unclaimed.
The Palmetto State only grants the winner 180 days from the time the ticket was purchased to collect their earnings, meaning the winner needs to come forward by mid-April.
The store that sold the winning ticket is also anxiously awaiting the winner to claim the prize. The store owner is due $50,000, but only when the winner comes forward.
South Carolina would also miss out on $60 million in unrestricted tax revenue, according to WSPA.
If the jackpot goes unclaimed, each participating state will get back all the money it contributed. Unclaimed lottery prizes are used for different purposes by each state.
To claim the jackpot, the winner will need to sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-866-736-9819.
The South Carolina Education Lottery advises the winner to place the ticket in a safe location and speak with a trusted financial adviser.
After that, they’ll have to choose whether they want a lump sum of cash up front or an annuity.
The cash option will get them $878 million. The annuity, however, will get them the entire $1.537 billion jackpot in smaller payments over the next 30 years, with each being five percent larger than the last.
The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth $305 million. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.
