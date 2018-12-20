Library receives $2 million renovation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County’s Northwest Library on Dawson Road is getting a $2 million renovation.
The project will be adding on an additional 11,000 square feet of space.
It will be able to hold an event center library that county officials hope will bring revenue into the county.
It will also be home to a souvenir shop, a children's activity room and more.
The project is funded by a state grant.
“It’s just going to make that library offer a lot more to the community. It’s going to recognize it’s true potential,” said Pauline Abidde, the library director.
The renovations should be complete in about seven months.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.