Lee Co. gets its first ever fire training facility

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Lee County Firefighters will soon begin using their first ever fire training facility in the county.
Now, they won’t have to go elsewhere to get the life-saving training.
This facility is the first of it’s kind in Lee County and soon the Lee County firefighters will be able to use it, running through fires that will be up to 900 degrees.
“Use the tools to force open, break that wooden dowel, the feature we’ve got here,” said Chief David Forrester with the Lee County Fire Department.
These firefighters are preparing to do just this, learning and bettering their abilities to open and break through any closed door to get to you and your family in a time of need as quickly as possible.
“So they have to crawl through, that one’s a triangle they’d have to crawl through. And you got the square here to crawl through and continue on through the building,” explained Forrester.
The fire training facility cost a little over $350,000 out of SPLOST funding.
It's the first one here in this county.
In the past, the firefighters have had to travel as far as Montezuma to learn the life-saving techniques.
“You want to go upstairs?”
And upstairs is where the ladder and repelling training comes in.
“We’ll train on coming in from the second floor on the ladder or taking someone whose injured down on the ladder,” said Forrester.
The center is used to train the crews on search and rescue techniques. But it also teaches the firefighters how to remain cool under pressure.
“We will only put enough fuel on it to keep it contained in this area. Now, it will get very hot in here,” Forrester said.
Or in this case, 900 degree temperatures. The training center will help keep the first responders' skill sets as sharp as possible.
Plus, there’s the added bonus that it will keep them here in Lee County, ready to go at a moment’s notice.
“And that will allow us to respond from here, while we’re training, should we get that call,” said Forrester.
The Lee County Fire Department should be able to make its first run through as soon as next week.
Lee County first responders also said they normally see more house fires this time of year. A main cause is people trying to warm their homes using alternative methods, like an open oven or a space heater.
We all know it's finally getting cold outside, but the way you heat your home could have deadly consequences. And you and your family don't want to see any of these trucks at your front door.
Forrester said you must keep an eye on your space heater if you’re using one and keep it away from anything that could catch on fire, even carpet.
Something even better you can do is buy a newer one that has a feature that turns it off if it falls over.
Your Christmas decorations could also be a hazard.
“Those trees have been cut for probably a month or better by the time people purchase them and put them in their home. They may look green, but those things will burn,” said Forrester.
Forrester said you should make sure your smoke detectors are working, as well.
If you and your family need a smoke detector, you can call the Lee County Fire Department and they will give you one for free.
