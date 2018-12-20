Katherine Johnson, at age 100, is telling her life story

Johnson's "Reaching for the Moon" is an autobiography for middle graders that will be published next fall, Atheneum Books for Young Readers announced Thursday. Johnson was one of the pioneering black women featured in the book and film "Hidden Figures," in which she was played by Taraji P. Henson. Johnson and such colleagues as Dorothy Vaughan were vital in helping NASA successfully launch flights into space, and eventually to the moon, in the 1960s.