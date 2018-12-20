Israel begins destruction of Hezbollah tunnels

Israeli soldiers stand around the opening of a hole that leads to a tunnel that the army says crosses from Lebanon to Israel, near Metula, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Israel's prime minister Wednesday called on the U.N. Security Council to condemn "wanton acts of aggression" by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, designate it a terrorist organization and heighten sanctions on it over attack tunnels it has dug into Israel. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) (Sebastian Scheiner)