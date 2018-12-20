Friend remembers Cook Co. plane crash victim

COOK CO., GA (WALB) - Friends are mourning the loss of Larry Bothof, the 56-year-old pilot who lost his life in a plane crash in Cook County.
William Clapp, Azalea Aviation owner, said Bothof was more than a customer.
He was a friend.
Clapp said he assisted in searching for Bothof, after hearing about the Tuesday plane crash.
“As a Christian, I wasn’t worried about Larry," Clapp said, recalling what went through his mind during the search efforts. "Another Christian would understand what I mean by that. I’m not worried about him. He’s taken care of. I’ll be okay too so we almost go into a mode of ‘okay, what happened?’ and also taking care of his family.”
Clapp said that Bothof asked him to go flying with him that day but he was not able to.
He cannot focus too much on what could have been, Clapp pointed out, and that he will miss his friend a great deal.
Clapp said that not only was Bothof his friend, but his company sold him the items to build his plane.
This made him question if something went wrong.
“Do we have an issue that we need to deal with, with our design? How can we make sure that our customers know that what they are building is safe?" Clapp asked. "Or if we have an issue, that we deal with it immediately so that it doesn’t cause another problem later.”
Clapp said that he doesn’t want to get into detail, but added that Bothof’s plane ran for two years with no problem.
Transportation experts are working to figure out what caused the crash, according to officials.
Clapp said he believes that it’s not an issue with their equipment.
Nonetheless, he is upset with the loss of his friend.
“'Boy, I could kick your butt, what were you doing?'" he said. "You know, you do that about any good friend you could do that because I’m going to miss you, but it’ll be just a short while. I’ll see him soon.”
Clapp said his focus now is honoring Buthof and ensuring that his family is okay.
Although he is sad that his friend is gone, Clapp pointed out Bothof lived a full life.
Clapp said he couldn’t have found a better person than Bothof.
“I wish there were more of him in the world," Clapp said. "We wouldn’t have half the problem we have if there were more people like Larry--I mean, honestly.”
Cook County officials are still investigating the plane crash and Bothof’s exact cause of death.
