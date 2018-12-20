Rain this morning, showers through the first part of Friday. Mild 60s Today, but temperatures steadily drop from the 50s Tonight to the 40s by Friday afternoon. Winds will howl from the west to 35 mph by then. Wind chills go from the 30s to the 20s Friday afternoon to Friday night. Cold starts and warmer afternoons this weekend with full sunshine is expected. Milder weather takes us into Christmas with partly cloudy skies.