Dougherty District Attorney says murder indictment shows ‘war on gangs’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Prosecutors say four Albany men killed a rival gang member in an October armed robbery. Their take: one dollar and a pair of flip-flops.
Wednesday, the Dougherty Grand Jury indicted four men for murder and armed robbery, as well as 12 counts of violation of street gang terrorism. Prosecutors say the four are Bloods gang members, and on October 9 beat, robbed, shot and killed Kartavious Jones to increase their status in the gang.
“We are trying to move as rapidly as we can, with this and other gang related charges,” said Dougherty D.A. Greg Edwards. “As rapidly as possible to get them in front of hopefully a jury.”
The Dougherty District Attorney says gangs in Albany are battling. Now his office and law enforcement are cracking down on gang crime as swiftly and powerfully as possible to stop bullets that endanger others.
"We can't let these individuals engage in these wars, because there is too many innocent bystanders," said Edwards.
The D.A. says his office will use gang laws to put tougher sentences on gang members committing violent crimes. This murder indictment sends out the message.
“We want all gang members to know that if you are a member of those gangs and you are involved in crime,” said Edwards. “We are going to bring the whole power of the law down on the gang.”
All four of the indicted men are being held in the Dougherty County Jail. If convicted they could face life in prison without the chance of parole. Edwards promises that all gang members will face prosecution if their gang commits crimes in the name of the gang.
