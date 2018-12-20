Doctors warn of flu prevalence during holidays

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Holiday time with family members could mean folks are spreading the flu virus much faster.
As those prepare to spend the holiday traveling and with family, doctors recommend getting a flu shot to holiday plans.
Officials said the flu is more prevalent during the winter month, because being in such close proximity to other people.
Doctors said it can be deadly and it doesn’t take much to pick it up from someone else.
“So when you have people that are coming in from different areas of the country there may be a higher prevalence where they came from so you’re putting yourself at risk because again you don’t know how the flu virus is doing there,” said Derek Heard, Primary Health assistant director.
Heard said it takes about two to six weeks to gain immunity from the shot, but he still recommends getting it as soon as possible.
If getting a flu shot is not possible, doctors recommend washing your hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, and coughing into your arm to prevent spreading the virus.
