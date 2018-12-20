LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The 6A State champion Lee County Trojans had the best defense in the state this year.
Want to know how many shutouts they had? 6.
And that’s many thanks to a young man they call big six, who is the winner of the Albany-Area defensive player of the year.
Jammie Robinson is the 2018 winner Presented by Orthopedic Associates.
The senior safety was a Swiss army knife for the Trojans.
He had 105 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss and a pair of Interceptions.
Big six, also had a pick six on the year.
His value was also felt in the return game.
Robinson averaged over 30 yards per return and reached the end zone on special teams.
He’s an animal for a suffocating defense, and he feels his attention to detail with defensive coordinator Jason Butler is what separates him.
“I sit in and watch film with him a whole lot and just studying the game and just being that dog," said Robinson.
"You know I’ve got that dog mentality. I’m not going to let the person in front of me beat me or anything like that, so I’ve just got that dog in me.”
Lee County’s defense held teams to 5 points per game.
In fact, led by Robisnson, Lee County’s defense and special teams have outscored opposing offenses 83-77 over the course of the season.
