Winter weather safety for your car

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The owner of Gieryic’s Automotive, Tom Gieryic, said being prepared for winter weather is always important, especially making sure you check your tires.
“The colder it gets outside the lower the air gets in the tires. You want to make sure you have good tread on your tires because your tread is what sheds the water or if there was snow that is your grip,” said Gieryic.
Gieryic says that people traveling any where up north needs to make sure they check their tires before heading out.
“The ones going north of here their chances of encountering wintry weather are a lot greater," said Gieryic.
Gieryic recommends that everyone keeps a kit in their car to always be prepared for unexpected weather and road closures.
“Just basic things to keep you safe and secure while you’re waiting on the roadway to get cleared off,” said Gieryic.
Gieryic said to remember there will be more people on the roadway and to be very cautious.
“Take your time. Leave a little early if you got to be there at a certain time, leave a couple of hours earlier in case something does pop up," said Gieryic.
Gieryic also said to remember others on the roads, while traveling this holiday season.
