Two district attorney’s office employees file notice to sue Sumter County

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - Two employees with the Sumter County District Attorney’s Office have filed an ante litum notice for a $100,000 lawsuit against the county.
They claim an employee with the sheriff’s office committed sexual battery against them in an open courtroom.
And they have it all on tape.
Julie Moreau and Patrick Cromer said they have been waiting for justice for almost two months now.
Charges haven’t been filed against the one they said touched them inappropriately back in October.
But, they said they won’t drop their case.
A seemingly normal day in a Sumter County courtroom changed in an instant for two district Attorney’s office employees.
“I don’t know this guy. I’ve never met him. He’s a stranger. This is the first time I’ve ever seen him. So that caught me very off guard, as well,” said Moreau.
Julie Moreau, a secretary in the Sumter County DA’s office was sitting in on a trial on October 18. That’s when she claims she was touched inappropriately.
“After the jury went out, that’s when he stands up and starts playing with my neck, rubbing my neck, lifting my hair up. And it was very uncomfortable and I was not happy about it,” Moreau said.
Surrounded in a courtroom full of people, a Sumter County’s Sheriff’s Office employee, who we are not naming since no criminal charges have been filed, is shown in this courtroom video repeatedly putting his hands on Moreau. She tells us she even tried to fight him off on the bench.
“I was just swatting him, trying to get him to stop. And I was verbally and physically asking him to stop and he still did not stop. And then he proceeds to poke me on the way out. And I just felt like he was taunting me at that point,” Moreau said.
Moreau wasn’t the only one who says she was touched inappropriately by the same employee that day. Courtroom footage also shows the employee grabbing Patrick Cromer on the back side as he leaves the courtroom.
“And this was two victims, exactly two minutes apart,” said Cromer.
Cromer, a legal assistant with the DA’s office, and Moreau immediately told District Attorney Lewis Lamb about the incident. The two said they reported the incident through the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the same agency that employs the one they claim touched them. They said nothing had been done in the almost two months since that day. Which led them to hire attorney Julius Collins.
“They’re definitely looking for some justice, looking for answers,” said Collins.
Moreau and Cromer have filed notice of their intent to file a lawsuit against Sumter County for $100,000 in damages. The first sign of hope Moreau said she has seen since that day in court.
“Nobody knows me, nobody knows I’ve been through. Nobody knows my story or my life, or the feelings or emotions that I’ve been through, and this has all resurfaced because of this and this is very hard and difficult for me,” said Moreau.
Moreau just hopes this will end soon.
“I’ve cried many days and many nights over this.”
Again, charges have not been filed against the employee.
Sheriff Pete Smith did say over the phone the county attorney, Kimberly Reid would be the one to give a statement on the incident.
WALB has reached out to Reid by phone and email and we are waiting to hear more from her.
