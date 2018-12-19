Thomasville elementary school receives 15 new iPads for learning

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - One southwest Georgia school now has 15 new iPads for its gifted student program.
Harper Elementary teachers said getting the iPads wouldn’t have been possible without the help of grants and gifts.
The 15 iPads will benefit 150 gifted students in Thomasville city elementary schools.
Faith Shiver, Thomasville City Schools elementary gifted coordinator, said this technology allows her to incorporate STEM and coding lessons into each class.
Shiver said her curriculum can stay up-to-date with what other schools are teaching.
“One of my jobs as your gifted teacher is to provide you with challenges. You know, things that you would not have in a regular classroom," said Shiver.
Parents of the gifted students will also get to see what their kids are learning in real time.
Shiver said the greatest benefit of having this technology in the classroom is seeing the students create things with it.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.