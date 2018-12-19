Southwest GA school to get new facility

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia elementary school is spending more than $1.5 million on renovations.
School leaders said there is a big increase in the number of students and they want to better serve them.
Harper Elementary will soon have a brand new cafeteria, located on the west wing of the school.
Principal Melvin Hugans said the continued increase in enrollment was one reason why the addition of the new cafeteria was needed.
“We’re looking for something that would hopefully give us an opportunity to serve students at a better level,” explained Hugans.
Hugans believes this new $1.65 million cafeteria will keep them up-to-date with the latest technology.
"That will allow kids to watch educational videos while they’re eating, and just kind of a time to relax,” said Hugans.
With 200 kids eating at one time, this cafeteria will add more efficiency to how quickly the students can be served.
The school is also adding a second line for students to get lunch, which will significantly decrease waiting time.
But, by adding this new facility something else had to move.
"We relocated our playground to the other side of campus, and we will also be upgrading our playgrounds with a playground structure,” said Hugans.
School leaders are still in the design phase, but said they have some plans in mind for how to remodel the old cafeteria once the new one is complete in May.
"We hope to make that a community, basically service room,” said Hugans.
Hugans also hopes the music department will be able to use that space.
