South Albany residents say they are in need of grocery store

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A number of people in South Albany are concerned that the only grocery store in walking distance closed down. Tuesday, a group pointed out the need for a store in the area.
Harveys closed their grocery store at 1032 West Gordon Avenue earlier this year. A number of community members said they are concerned because it leaves no grocery stores for miles.
Vital Smiles and Walk by Faith Ministries in Albany and other local business leaders hosted a community event Tuesday, appreciating the customers that shopped at the Harveys location.
They said the lack of a store in walking distance has been hard on the community.
“Because Harveys is gone everybody in the community is going to suffer behind that so we want to try and lighten the load and lighten the burden, especially during this holiday season," said Yaz Johnson.
Johnson said the South Albany community needs a company to open a grocery store, saying that Harveys location would be ideal.
