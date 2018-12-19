Rain returns before the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thanks to high pressure we enjoyed another mild/dry day. Tonight increasing clouds, patchy fog and not as cold as lows drop into the low 40s. Midweek remains dry however after midnight widespread rain pushes into SWGA holding into Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ are expected before a cold front sweeps through. Rather dreary as brisk northwest winds ushers in colder air.
Much drier and nicer through the weekend into Christmas. Highs rebound from the mid 50s to mid 60s and lows mid 30s to mid 40s Saturday into Tuesday. Definitely a welcomed treat for the holiday.
