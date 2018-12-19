PLAY OF THE YEAR: Harrison blocks a FG to save Bainbridge’s season

Roman Harrison leaped to block a potential game-winning Field Goal in the state title game

Roman Harrsion following Bainbridge's state championship win
By Theo Dorsey | December 18, 2018 at 7:19 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 7:19 PM

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - “We weren’t supposed to lose like this!”

That’s what a bainbridge staffer yelled on the sideline when the Bearcats threw a late interception that set up Warner Robins for a chip shot field goal to win the 5A state championship with 6 seconds to go.

What ensued would be voted as the high school football play of the year.

Warner Robins lined up for a 27-yard attempt at Mercedes Benz Stadium last Tuesday evening.

And it would be Roman Harrison, the Tennessee commit who used his 39-inch vertical to jump the a-gap and get a paw on the football.

The blocked field goal sent the game to overtime.

From there the Bearcats went on to win in a third overtime 47-41.

