PLAY OF THE YEAR: Harrison blocks a FG to save Bainbridge’s season

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - “We weren’t supposed to lose like this!”
That’s what a bainbridge staffer yelled on the sideline when the Bearcats threw a late interception that set up Warner Robins for a chip shot field goal to win the 5A state championship with 6 seconds to go.
What ensued would be voted as the high school football play of the year.
Warner Robins lined up for a 27-yard attempt at Mercedes Benz Stadium last Tuesday evening.
And it would be Roman Harrison, the Tennessee commit who used his 39-inch vertical to jump the a-gap and get a paw on the football.
The blocked field goal sent the game to overtime.
From there the Bearcats went on to win in a third overtime 47-41.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.