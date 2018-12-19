No, South Carolina’s $1.5B Mega Millions winner has not claimed their prize - but what’s at stake?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Nearly two months after a near-record jackpot ticket was drawn in South Carolina, the state’s educational lottery says the jackpot remains unclaimed.
One fortunate person has the ticket worth the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn on Oct. 23 and sold in Simpsonville, SC.
But nearly two months later, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the winner has remained a mystery - and it could come with implications for the state.
“If the ticket goes unclaimed, Mega Millions will return the funds to its member states,” SC Education Lottery Holli Armstrong said via email. "In SC that would be about $11 million returned as unclaimed prize money used to support education.
Armstrong also added that the ticket must be claimed for the retailer to receive a $50,000 bonus and the state would miss out on any taxes collected from the winnings.
The winning numbers on Oct. 23 were: 5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - and 70 and the mega ball was 5. The winner could get annual installments over time or take a lump sum of $878 million.
The SC Education Lottery advises all winners to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source, and call the lottery.
The winner has until April 21, 2019, to come forward and claim the prize.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.