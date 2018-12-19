Cloudy and mild Today. Rain arrives after midnight and last off and on through the first part of Friday. Rain totals will reach 1 to 3 inches. Winds increase Friday with gusts to 30 mph. The northwest winds send colder air in. Temperatures fall into the 40s Friday afternoon and wind chills into the 30s. A frosty start to the weekend. Sunshine warms us back to the lower 60s Sunday. A weak cold front arrives Christmas Eve night. That keeps temperatures seasonable.