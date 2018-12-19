Elon Musk unveils prototype for underground highways

HAWTHORNE, CA (CNN) – “Boring” isn’t necessarily a bad word for entrepreneur Elon Musk.
On Tuesday, he unveiled an underground tunnel built by his own “Boring Company.”
The idea is to experiment with future underground transportation technology, and to ease traffic congestion above ground.
The tunnel, a little more than a mile long, was built in Hawthorne, CA.
Here’s how it works: A lift lowers cars below, then the cars move through the tunnel using special wheels to keep them between the tunnel walls.
In the long run, Musk says he wants to incorporate so-called “hyperloops,” high-speed technology consisting of capsules in vacuum tubes.
But for now, the company is just trying to secure tunnel projects in U.S. cities.
