2018 Early Signing Period signings from South Georgia

NCAA Early Signing Period opened Wednesday and 15 players from the 229 took advantage

2018 Early Signing Period signings from South Georgia
Lowndes High School's Travis Tisdale signing with Kentucky
By Theo Dorsey | December 19, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 1:28 PM

(WALB) - This is the second year the NCAA has allowed for an early signing period in college football for players to ink in the midst of bowl season.

Wednesday, December 19th was the first day, and 15 student-athletes from the 229 signed National Letters of Intent. Early signing period ends December 21st.

Bainbridge

-Roman Harrison, University of Tennessee

Brooks County

-Deon Fountain, Coastal Carolina

- Tae Gray, South Florida

Clinch County

-Trezmen Marshall, University of Georgia

Colquitt County

-Marcus Anderson, Georgia State

-Rasheed Revels, UAB

-Will Rykard, UAB

-Camari Louis, Kennesaw State

Lee County

-DeAngelo Carter, University of Minnesota

-Griffin Carder, Georgia Southern

Lowndes

-Travis Tisdale, University of Kentucky

Thomasville

-Javonte McGriff, Georgia Southern

Valdosta

-Desmond Johnson, Western Kentucky

Westover

-Jamie Pettway, TBA

More athletes are expected to sign on the traditional National Signing Day February 6th, 2019.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.