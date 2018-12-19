2018 Early Signing Period signings from South Georgia

(WALB) - This is the second year the NCAA has allowed for an early signing period in college football for players to ink in the midst of bowl season.
Wednesday, December 19th was the first day, and 15 student-athletes from the 229 signed National Letters of Intent. Early signing period ends December 21st.
Bainbridge
-Roman Harrison, University of Tennessee
Brooks County
-Deon Fountain, Coastal Carolina
- Tae Gray, South Florida
Clinch County
-Trezmen Marshall, University of Georgia
Colquitt County
-Marcus Anderson, Georgia State
-Rasheed Revels, UAB
-Will Rykard, UAB
-Camari Louis, Kennesaw State
Lee County
-DeAngelo Carter, University of Minnesota
-Griffin Carder, Georgia Southern
Lowndes
-Travis Tisdale, University of Kentucky
Thomasville
-Javonte McGriff, Georgia Southern
Valdosta
-Desmond Johnson, Western Kentucky
Westover
-Jamie Pettway, TBA
More athletes are expected to sign on the traditional National Signing Day February 6th, 2019.
