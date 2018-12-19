Dawson in search for interim city manager

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - The city of Dawson is in search of an interim city manager, while Parnacott remains in jail.
The current clerk, Sheri Howard, has been appointed to take over the duties of city manager until an interim can be found.
Howard has made it very clear that she does not want to be the interim city manager.
Dawson City Attorney Tommy Coleman wants the community to know that Howard is not the city manager.
“She is not the city manager, does not want to be the city manager, matter of fact she had retired the Friday this all happened and she was back at work on Monday even though she had retired," said Coleman.
Coleman said they are currently in the process of searching for an interim city manager.
