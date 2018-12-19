Crews battle East Albany house fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Crews responded to a call about a fire in East Albany around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters have gotten the fire in the 1700 block of East Broad Avenue under control.
Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow said no one was injured.
According to Harcrow, the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
Albany Utilities also responded to the scene.
Harcrow said the house had sustained damage after a tree went through the roof during Hurricane Michael. He said it took about 17 fireman, three engines and an aerial to put out the fire. He also said Albany Utilities was also on the scene.
Crews worked to put out small fires and plan to do a secondary search to make sure no one was inside.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
WALB’s Marilyn Parker is at the scene where you can see large flames engulfing a building.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.