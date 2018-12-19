Cook Co. plane crash investigation, search for pilot underway

COOK CO., GA (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a small civilian aircraft crashed in Cook County on Tuesday.
According to Public Information Officer Capt. Brent Exum with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency 911 received a call from a resident on Arthur Tillman Road who said he found items on his property that appeared to be from a plane.
The sheriff’s office, Cook County Emergency Management, Georgia State Patrol, fire personnel and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources all responded to the scene.
Exum said the plane that crashed had left the Adel Airport earlier Tuesday with a single pilot on board.
The crash happened in a slough, completely covered in water from recent rains, explained Exum.
Exum said attempts to reach the aircraft and the pilot continue with the assistance of the GSP Aviation Unit, but they have so far been unsuccessful due to the terrain and light restrictions.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and is headed to the location, according to Exum.
The sheriff’s office is requesting that residents avoid the location around Arthur Tillman and Pike Creek Road until further notice in order to allow rescue efforts to continue.
