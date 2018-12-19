Community service officers to help APD

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department has launched their newest auxiliary unit aimed to be more interactive with the community.
They are called Community Safety Officers or CSOs.
These are unarmed, trained civilians that will respond to non-emergency calls, work missing person cases, lost and found property, and vehicle thefts.
The purpose of having these officers is to also help APD officers stay focused on solving crimes.
“Sometimes they will talk to a community safety officer before they’ll talk to the police department. It’s important to get out and interact with the community to help solve issues and help stop crime hopefully,” said Rick McDaniel, a CSO.
You will see these officers on segways throughout the city.
Right now there are seven officers employed and the’re working to hire three more.
