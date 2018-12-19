Boys & Girls Club of Albany receives donation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Georgia Power wants to make sure many of Albany’s children have a Merry Christmas.
Georgia Power donated $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Albany.
Marvin Laster, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Albany, said the money will be used to put together a “hopes and dreams” Christmas tree.
Kids from the Boys and Girls Club have written what their hopes and dreams are for Christmas, and put them on the tree.
Laster said donations like Georgia Power’s impact the kids in the community.
“This tree behind me represents the hopes and dreams of so many young people in this community and we are thankful that their willing to make a donation to see these dreams come to realization," says Laster.
Laster said the Boys And Girls Club of Albany serves around 3,000 children during the Christmas Holidays.
