Body of pilot found in Cook Co. plane crash

COOK CO., GA (WALB) - The body of a pilot in a Cook County plane crash was found Wednesday morning, according to officials.
Larry Bothof, 56, of Colquitt County, was identified after his body was recovered at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The body, initially found at 9:30 a.m., was found submerged in 7-8 feet of water, according to Brent Exum, Cook County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
Valdosta Georgia Search and Rescue (GSAR) and Valdosta Sports assisted in recovering the body and the body was taken to the coroner.
The plane, a single engine fixed wing air raid, belonged to Bothof.
Officials found the plane has lost parts early Tuesday.
A missing persons report was filed Berlin, which helped identify the pilot.
The area where parts are being recovered is over a mile long, Exum said.
Most everything in the recovery area, Exum pointed out, is full of water up to 20 feet deep.
Another wreckage area was found Wednesday morning, Exum said.
The plane left Cook County Airport where it was housed, according to Exum.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are working with law enforcement to find what they can in the investigation.
The investigation is wrapping up for the most part, Exum said.
