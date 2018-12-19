Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office gives back for Christmas

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - Many children in Berrien County can expect a big surprise this Christmas, thanks to the sheriff’s office.
Since Tuesday morning, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office has been delivering over 50 bicycles, sponsored by community members, to households throughout the county.
We spoke to Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk who said the program began years ago, with county resident Jeff Schools.
Paulk said they are glad to have seen the giveaway grow like it has.
“It’s an amazing and humbling experience. We see a parent and we’ll cry together sometimes. It’s just an amazing experience because they are so tickled. They appreciate it," said Paulk.
Paulk said that along with a bike, each child gets a bible.
He said that they give the bikes out to children recommended by the Division and Family Services and the school systems.
