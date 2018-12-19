Albany Humane Society saves record number of animals

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s been a record breaking year for the Albany Humane Society.
More animals have been saved than ever before. The shelter saved 1,567 animals within the past year.
Here’s a breakdown of the lives rescued:
- 690 adopted
- 454 transported to no-kill shelters
- 328 claimed by owner
- 95 in foster homes or in permanent foster care
Because of finding animals homes or being transported, the Humane Society has not had to euthanize in the past two months.
“It took a lot of hard work," said Jonathan Sizemore, Executive Director, Albany Humane Society.
Between the shelter and Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center, they’re at max capacity with more than 200 animals.
“So I started back in September of last year actually reaching out to these other shelters that have done this before. And so while I didn’t expect to achieve these kind of results in the first year, I am extremely pleased by it. And I think that we can keep going.”
Right after Hurricane Michael, the shelter evacuated 150 animals allowing the shelter to basically hit the restart button.
“It was kind of a blessing in disguise because it allowed us to take in the animals that were lost after the hurricane, but also to keep our euthanasia rate down completely and to save as many animals as possible.”
Sizemore said with pushing adoptions and transporting out to other shelters that has allowed them to continue to save more lives and to avoid having to euthanize.
The Albany Humane Society’s goal is to become a no-kill shelter by 2025.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.