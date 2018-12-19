Albany center serves holiday meal to those in need

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Albany organization came together to make the holiday a little brighter for those in need.
Saint Clare’s Community Center hosted its yearly Christmas meal Wednesday.
Volunteers gave out socks and Christmas presents to children who attended the dinner.
William Stansburg, who helped prepare the meal, said giving back to the community is important.
“Everybody needs something to look up to and especially at Christmas time," Stansburg said. “There is so many people in this community that don’t have the ability to go out and get stuff for themselves and it is good for us to be able to do something for them.”
Community center officials are asking to remember those in need this Christmas.
