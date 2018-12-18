What’s at stake for Lee County in national game

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee County’s State Championship celebration will have to wait.
The back to back champs have one last game. It’s not necessarily a national championship, but it would give the school--and the area-- national acclaim.
From the pinnacle of 6A football last week, back to the practice field.
Lee County will host St. Frances of Maryland this Saturday in a nationally televised game.
On the line in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series is Lee County’s first perfect record in school history. The Trojans are currently (15-0).
The Trojans are also riding a program-record 21-game win streak.
A win against the No. 5 team in the nation may not earn them national championship status from one of the high school football polls, but Dean Fabrizio joked that he’ll reward his Trojans either way.
“We’ll let other people decide that, but maybe we’ll be like UCF and declare ourselves national champions if we win this game, but it’s exciting to be talked about among the top teams in the nation. We know we play some of the best football in the country and in our region. It’s exciting ad we’re excited to represent Georgia and South Georgia in particular.”
The Trojans kick off against St. Frances Saturday at 7:30 at Trojan Field.
Pre-sale tickets are $5. Here’s when are where they’re available per LCHSTV
1) LCHS Main Office - Monday through Thursday, 8:00AM until 3:30PM
2) Lee County Board of Education - Monday through Thursday, 8:00AM until 3:30PM
3) Oakland Library - Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 6:00PM until 8:00PM
- Lee County High School & Lee County High School 9th Grade Campus Teachers (no guests) will be allowed in free with school ID. You must present ID and sign in at the gate for free admission. - Lee County School System Employee Event passes will not be accepted.- GHSA Passes will be accepted
ALL TICKETS WILL BE SOLD FOR $10.00 AT THE GATE.
