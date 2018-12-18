Valdosta house fire sends 4 children to the hospital

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is investigating what caused an apartment fire that left four children hospitalized over the weekend.
Imagine waking up to the smell of smoke. Well, one woman came out of her house to find her neighbors home on fire, and four children inside.
“They wasn’t moving. They body was real limp. I thought they were dead," said the neighbor.
This neighbor didn’t want to go on camera, but said she was woken up around 3 a.m. by smoke that made her think her house was on fire.
“The smoke was so strong that it literally woke we up," explained the neighbor.
She said she quickly discovered that it wasn’t her home, but it was her neighbors.
“I heard the baby crying for a long time and then all of a sudden, I didn’t hear anything anymore. That’s when I went to bust in the windows," said the neighbor.
The neighbor said that she sprung into action, even injuring herself when she realized there wasn’t an adult inside the home.
“I tried to bust the window with my hand, but the glass was so hot from the heat from the fire, it was burning me. So, I ran back in the house and I grabbed a pot and I went to bust in the windows," said the neighbor.
She continued her efforts until she said the fire department and the parents arrived.
“Everything was on fire. I went to bust in the windows and everything to get the kids out of there. My main concern was to get the kids out of there. I did all I could to save those kids," said the neighbor.
After the first responders arrived, firefighters took over and the four children were retrieved and taken to the hospital.
“I wish I could’ve did more, even though I did all I could, but that just tore me apart," said the neighbor.
“Since this happened, I unplug my stove before we go to sleep. I make sure everything is off. It’s just, it’s a real bad tragedy,” said the neighbor.
She said seeing those children unconscious deeply affected her.
We reached out to the VFD who said officials are still investigating the cause.
The condition of the children is unknown at this time.
