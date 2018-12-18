Tift Co schools to receive air conditioned buses

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The Tift County School System will soon purchase four new school buses.... and they are not just any old yellow school bus.
The four new vehicles will be the district’s first air conditioned buses, outside those used for special education.
The board will use state and local funds to buy three 90-passenger buses, and one 72-passenger bus.
We are told it’s a yearly goal for the school system, to keep their transportation running smoothly.
“These buses are replacing some aging buses that we need to pull off of our routes. We typically try to run a 12-year cycle on our 72 passenger buses, and about a 15 year cycle on our 90 passenger buses,” said a school representative.
Staff are currently placing orders for those buses, and they’re expected to arrive between late spring or early summer next year.
