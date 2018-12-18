Thomasville sees surge in drug related arrests

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomas County drug detectives said meth and marijuana are the most heavily used drugs in Thomasville.
Several drug related arrests have taken place recently in the city.
Thomas County Narcotics Commander Louis Schofill said the presence of meth is constantly on the rise.
One drug related arrest put a man back in jail just days after he was released from a two-year sentence.
Schofill said repeat offenders are one contributing factor to the heightened drug use in Thomas County.
“Young people are doing a lot of it right now. It’s associated with some of the colleges and kids being off at school," said Schofill.
Schofill said he knows people aren’t going to stop using drugs, so they’re constantly working to find different ways to try and keep it off the streets.
