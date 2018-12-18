Thomasville Police Department welcomes new officers

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Many police departments in Southwest Georgia said they often struggle to keep new officers, but the Thomasville Police Department said it is finding ways to work around this problem.
After the latest swearing in of officers, the department said it is fully staffed again.
Major Wade Glover said it’s rare for them to be understaffed because of their competitive pay, and up-to-date technology.
“The City of Thomasville Police Department is probably one of the highest paid law enforcement agencies in this area, so that’s a big incentive in and of itself. We offer a lot of training, we offer a lot of equipment," said Glover.
Currently, the new officers are going through extensive training for the next few months.
With this addition, the department will be able to have one school resource officer at each of the city schools.
