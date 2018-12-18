Thomasville city manager just weeks from starting

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Thomasville city manager position is just weeks away from being spelled out by council members and a person is officially hired to fill that chair.
After much debate over the city manager and utilities superintendent positions, council members feel a contract clarifying their duties is necessary.
The contract for the new Thomasville city manager is needed so the duties and responsibilities are clearly understood.
Since the city manager and utilities superintendent positions separated, a contract in necessary moving forward.
Mayor Pro-Tem Terry Scott believes having a contract explicitly explaining the new city manager's duties will allow Alan Carson to more effectively execute his job.
"We’ve been needing that leadership and council members trying to run everything themselves. But, now that we got a new city manager coming to town we can pretty much look to him for everything that needs to be done for the City of Thomasville,” said Scott.
After nearly a year of not having a permanent city manager, Scott said he’s ready for Carson to start so they can move forward with this new system of having the city manager and utilities superintendent positions separated.
"We’ve been waiting a long time and it’s finally come to grips now that we are going to have a new city manager,” said Scott.
In the contract draft acquired through an open records request, it sates that Carson is expected to start by Jan. 7.
This contract is for an initial two-year employment, starting with a $190,000 salary.
Scott said once Carson begins, he’s ready to support him and his visions for Thomasville.
“He’s visited two or three times, so he knows what the folks are looking for, the direction he needs to go. Of course, he’ll be looking to the council for projects,” said Scott.
Scott said after Carson starts, the search for a new utilities superintendent will begin.
Carson will come to Thomasville from his last position as the city manager in Lexington, North Carolina.
