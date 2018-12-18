Sylvester pedestrian mall construction to start soon

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Construction is happening now on a new drive-through window at the old train depot which has become Sylvester’s City Hall.
City leaders tell us it this also puts them one step closer to the start of their Pedestrian Mall.
Barricades block both ends of Railroad Street in Sylvester as the city is moving forward with its plans for a pedestrian mall in that area.
“The plan is and what we would like to do is close Railroad Street, which is a minor side street that really doesn’t get traveled on that much, and that would give us a little bit more opportunity to expand our project a little bit more,” said Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta.
The project has been 10 years in the making, and with help from a transportation grant, Yearta said we can finally start seeing it come together.
“This area will be brick pavers, and we can level it out to make it much safer for the pedestrians to be walking back and forth, and certainly enhance the beauty of it also,” he said.
The goal is to have a safety and appealing spot for folks to travel through in the downtown area complete with gazebos and walk ways.
“A lot of it will be brick pavers so it will look like and also be nice to walk on, plus we will add some grass areas that will be nice for people to sit in and have movie nights and things like that for kids,” Yearta explained.
He told us this is an over $400,000 project that also includes the addition of a drive-through on the side of the depot.
“We wanted to enhance our downtown and it would be a great addition with out newly remodeled city hall on the north side and we renovated the depot which we use quite a bit for city hall and events to tie those together, and tie everything into our existing sidewalks,” said Yearta.
We’re told the mall will be complete sometime in March, which is around the same time city hall should be finished with its renovations.
The construction company that’s handling both the drive through and the mall says we could see the drive-through done sooner.
The president of Anthony Blount Construction says it’s a 90-day project. Once city hall opens the depot, it will still serve as the city clerks office where folks pay their utility bills.
The president said they are about 60 percent complete with the drive-through.
“Actually tomorrow, we are pouring concrete, curbing gutter. After the pouring and curbing of gutter, we will actually start with the flat work, and once we pour the flat work we will have basically all the ground work done for it, and we will move forward and move into the mall area with our decorative bricks and so forth,” said Blount.
As far as parking in that area, once construction is complete, you will still be able to park along Main Street and Front Street.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.