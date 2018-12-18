SGMC looks to negotiate contracts

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC), in Valdosta, may be looking to keep two doctors that have been at the center of a great deal of controversy for the hospital.
The Hospital Authority is planning to negotiate new contracts with the two heart doctors, that have shaken up SGMC.
The community came out the first time to protest the termination of these doctors when it was announced in July.
We’ve not yet heard the reason the two were being let go.
After protests, the doctors were kept on staff, which led to the resignation of the former hospital CEO Ross Berry.
The search for a new CEO is still ongoing.
Last month, our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times reported that Dr. Randall Brown said the hospital told him and Dr. Joe Johnson that their contracts would not be renewed.
The hospital authority voted Friday to negotiate the contracts and SGMC released a statement.
“This decision underscores the Board’s absolute dedication to providing comprehensive cardiac services in the region and continuous access to medical care,” the statement said.
As of right now, there is no word on when the doctors will receive the new contract offers.
