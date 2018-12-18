Rain returns late week.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Sunny with seasonal mid 60s Monday afternoon. Overnight rather chilly as lows drop into the upper 30s. Tomorrow you’ll need to watch for areas of dense fog which gives way to afternoon sunshine and mild 60s. As winds shift toward the south midweek clouds thicken with rain not far behind. Wednesday after midnight through early Friday rain likely with isolated thunderstorms but none severe. Rain amounts will average 1-1.5″ inches.