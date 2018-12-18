Police warn of home theater system scam in SWGA

By Emileigh Forrester | December 18, 2018 at 12:30 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 12:30 AM

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Just in time for Christmas, one South Georgia police department issued a warning about a scam involving home theater systems.

The Thomasville Police Department made a post on Facebook Monday, saying officers have gotten word about men selling home theater systems on the street.

The post said the product appears to be in tact, but is actually hollow inside.

Thomasville Police said you should not buy products like this on the street.

The post doesn't give much of a description about who is selling these, but police hope you'll take heed of their warning to avoid being scammed by a "grinch" this holiday season.

Police said if you see anyone doing this, you should call 911.

