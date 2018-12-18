One killed in Friday Camilla crash

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - An 18-year-old died in a crash that happened in Camilla, according to the Mitchell County coroner.
Madison Collier, 18, died on Saturday because of a crash in Camilla on Friday, Coroner Stedderick Thomas said.
The crash happened around 1:33 p.m. at U.S. Highway 19 and Danie Road.
The car Collier was driving was going west off of Danie Road onto U.S. Highway 19, the crash report stated.
According to the report, a mack truck was going north on U.S. 19 in the far right lane.
Collier failed to yield at the stop sign on Danie Road, and was hit on the driver side door by the tractor trailer, the report stated.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt, and no citations were filed.
Collier was a senior at Pelham High School and was accepted to the college of her choice the day of the incident, the Mitchell County coroner said.
