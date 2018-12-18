No timeline: O'Rourke not rushing 2020 decision despite buzz

But O'Rourke's backers say taking his time only makes him a more enticing presidential candidate, arguing that it's part of an unorthodox appeal that helped him come within three percentage points of upsetting Cruz in Texas, where no Democrat has won statewide office in a generation. They say that O'Rourke's charisma, as well as the $80-plus million from donors nationwide he racked up while running for Senate — he has about $500,000 left — ensures he could jump into the 2020 race late and still come out ahead.