Man pleads guilty to five sex offenses

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - A 29-year-old man was sentenced in Lee County Superior Court for five sex offenses, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson Orlando Torres Lopez pled guilty to two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of aggravated sodomy and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation in February.
The investigation led to a 19 count indictment which Lopez pled guilty to five of those counts, according to Daphne Lindsey, sheriff’s office investigator.
Lopez received three life sentences with an additional 40 years in prison.
“My office is making a priority of these cases. In the last two months, this is the fourth sex offender in the Southwestern Judicial Circuit we have sent to prison on life sentences or sentences that will effectively cover the rest of their lives," said District Attorney Lewis R. Lamb. "We appreciate the great work that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have put into these cases.”
