GBI identifies body found in Withlacoochee River

BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) - Five days after a body was found in the Withlacoochee River, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified the person as a man who ran from Georgia State Patrol after a traffic stop.
IJonn Parrish, 22, of Quitman, is the man GBI said was pulled from the river on Thursday.
Jamy Steinberg, the GBI special agent in charge, said law enforcement was searching for Parrish after he ran from GSP on Dec. 8.
“Parrish provided a false name to the trooper when asked of his identity. It was determined that Parrish was not the person he said he was when the trooper ran the vehicle registration and name provided by Parrish. The trooper then attempted to place Parrish under arrest and he resisted and fled on foot from the scene,” Steinberg said.
The trooper and other law enforcement searched for Parrish, but couldn’t find him, according to the GBI.
Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey found the body around 1 p.m. the Thursday following the traffic stop.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times that authorities found clothing along the river bank and assumed the man attempted to swim across the Withlacochee River.
The GBI said that an autopsy showed no injuries to Parrish and the cause of death is still pending further test results.
Once the investigation is complete, the GBI said it will hand the investigation over to the district attorney.
